CHICAGO — Members of Chicago City Council are touring several migrant camps throughout South Texas this week, hoping to learn more about how to address the migrant crisis.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to Democrat-led cities across the U.S. since April 2022, which he says is to provide relief to Texas border communities.

Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson is leading the effort to tour the Texas migrant camps.

"With the weather growing colder and hundreds of migrants arriving each day, it is more important than ever that every stakeholder at the state, federal and local level work diligently to address this challenge, while continuing to meet the needs of Chicago and Illinois residents," Johnson's office said in a statement.

Leading a group of City Council members to Texas is Beatriz Ponce de Leon, the deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights in Chicago. Joining her are 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 4th Ward Ald. Lamont Robinson and 6th Ward Ald. William Hall.

Hall’s belief is that President Biden should declare the city of Chicago an official “disaster zone,” a distinction that would open the city up to more resources for migrants.

"This is a federal crisis lacking federal funds. That’s why we need the president of the United States to level the playing field and allow our city to be seen as a disaster zone," Hall told NBC Chicago.

Texas has bused over 58,000 migrants to sanctuary cities:



Over 12,500 to DC

Over 20,800 to NYC

Over 16,100 to Chicago

Over 3,200 to Philadelphia

Over 4,400 to Denver

Over 1,000 to LA



Our border busing mission provides critical relief to overwhelmed Texas border communities. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 18, 2023

The Chicago council members also hope to form partnerships with groups in border cities like El Paso to coordinate with them about what migrants will need for the colder climate in order to help them arrive safely.

Medical emergencies are not uncommon among asylum-seekers in U.S. custody. Back in August, a 3-year-old died en route to Chicago from Brownsville. The bus pulled over outside of Chicago and the child was transported to a hospital where they later died.

The Chicago delegation plans to report back to Mayor Johnson’s office after the trip.