TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of the more than 3,000 missing persons in the state of Florida now have the chance to give information, DNA samples and speak with investigators during "Missing in Florida Day."

The event is set for Thursday at the Italian Club of Tampa, 1731 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What You Need To Know Family members of the more than 3,000 missing persons in Florida now have the chance to give information during "Missing in Florida Day"



Thursday, Oct. 19 at Italian Club of Tampa, 1731 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



MISSING IN FLORIDA DAY: Florida Institute For Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science

More than 3,000 people are listed as missing or endangered in the state and documented in the National Crime Information Center, which is the database accessed by law enforcement.

Only roughly 1,700 of the cases are listed in NamUs.gov, which is the database that allows for public access. That means nearly 2,000 cases cannot be accessed by friends and family members who are seeking case updates on their missing loved ones.

According to Erin Kimmerle, a forensic anthropologist with USF, the gap in cases is because either reports were not filed or that the case lacks basic biometric information like DNA, which is required to make a match.

At "Missing in Florida Day" families are invited to give DNA samples free of cost, which can help develop their missing loved ones’ DNA profile.

“The genealogical kits will go ultimately to the ged-match system and it's important because sometimes families in that situation have given samples to ancestry.com or databases and not realizing that’s not available to law enforcement and not reaching the places they’re hoping for,” Kimmerle said.

A number of law enforcement agencies and investigators will be on hand to help people navigate their missing person cases.

If you plan to discuss a case you’re asked to bring:

Photographs

Any prior police report and leads

Dental/medical records

Doctor or dentist information

Multiple family members on the mother’s side to give DNA samples to develop a profile

At the last "Missing in Florida Day" back in 2016, 20 cases were opened and new leads were found in a few open cases.

The event is being hosted by the Florida Institute for Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science at the University of South Florida with help from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.