LOS ANGELES — Authorities report that 49-year-old Terrell Owens, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was hit by a car Tuesday after a fight broke out at a pickup basketball game in Calabasas, California, on Monday night.

According to a TMZ report, the NFL Hall of Famer was involved in an argument with another man on a basketball court when the man later struck Owens with his car, hitting one of his knees. Owens did not require medical attention for the incident and is believed to be uninjured.

The altercation happened at around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rondell Street off Las Virgenes Road. The suspect is not in custody and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Owens started his NFL career in 1996 playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He went on to play for five other teams over the span of 15 seasons, including the Dallas Cowboys from 2006-2008. While he hasn't played in the NFL in over 10 years, Owens expressed interest in returning to the league in 2022, according to the Los Angeles Times.