POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Davenport man has been arrested and charged in the road rage shooting death of a 58-year-old man on an Interstate 4 off-ramp.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Daniele Hamilton, also 58, was arrested Tuesday in Davenport and charged with second degree murder.

Deputies said Kevin Berry was driving on I-4 just after 2 a.m. Sunday on his way to work from his Altamonte Springs home when he engaged in an altercation with another driver on the I-4 off-ramp to US Hwy 27 in Davenport.

The altercation was witnessed by at least one person, who told detectives they saw the victim and his white truck stopped in the middle lane of the off-ramp, yelling back and forth with an unknown person parked in a car behind the truck and in the right lane.

A short time later, Berry was found lying on the ground outside his truck with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Detectives began collecting evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, including video footage.

That led authorities to Hamilton, who when questioned, initially denied being involved and claimed he was a witness to the road rage incident.

During a search warrant, detectives found Hamilton’s .38 special revolver in his bedroom, and spent shell casings in the bedroom trash, at which time he said to the detectives, “You’ve found what you need to find so we can go [to jail].”

Detectives took Hamilton into custody without incident and booked him into the Polk County Jail.



“My detectives investigate every homicide as if the victim were one of their own family members,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “They work around the clock, without sleep, and leave no stone unturned until they solve the case. I’m very proud of them, and very disappointed in this man who simply could have driven away when engaged in an argument with the victim.

Now he’s charged with several felonies and is facing some serious prison time.”