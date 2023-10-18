TAMPA, Fla. — A second flight of evacuated Americans from Israel has landed in Tampa.

The Egypt Air flight, carrying about two dozen passengers, arrived at Tampa International Airport Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m.

On Sunday, a plane carrying nearly 300 Americans evacuated from Israel landed in Tampa



On board were 23 passengers who were evacuated from the war zone in Israel and along the Gaza Strip.

Project Dynamo officials said the passengers initially were flown out of Israel Friday night and had been making their way back to the U.S. since then.

Organizers said evacuation plans involve three lines of effort.

“Our first line of effort, which is our specialty is hostage rescue,” said Project Dynamo CEO-Founder Bryan Stern. “The American hostages that are being held by Hamas the terrorist group. The second line of effort are the Americans that are stuck in Gaza in between Hamas in the Israeli army, trapped in Gaza.

“And a third line of effort are Americans who were stuck in Israel who just can’t get out because of missiles, flight cancellations and State Department problems and all those things.”

The flights follow Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order authorizing funds for flights to bring Americans back to the U.S. DeSantis said after the initial flight that additional missions would fly evacuees out of Israel.

The reason this was a much smaller group is due to timing.

The evacuation started Friday, which is the beginning of the Jewish sabbath and with few exceptions, conservatives Jews observe the holy day by not working and only traveling by foot.

That limited the number of people who could take advantage of this flight.

The war in Israel continues to escalate after terror attacks from Hamas on Oct. 7 caught the country by surprise. Israel's military has retaliated by pounding Gaza with a barrage of air strikes ahead of an expected ground offensive.

Thousands have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including at least 30 American citizens, with the death toll expected to rise.