ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday night, Orange County held one of eight community meetings to identify different community’s unmet needs after Hurricane Ian.

What You Need To Know Funds go towards housing, infrastructure, economic revitalization and public service primarily for low and moderate income people



Program is estimated to launch in early 2024 and is a long term recovery fund that will span over a 6 year period



Damages have to be a result of Hurricane Ian

Nearly $220 million will be used towards long-term recovery, projected to take six years, restoration of infrastructure, housing and economic revitalization needs, and mitigation of damage from future storms.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds (CDBG-DR).

The funds will go towards and service moderate to low-income people in those communities.

Marissa Rose, an Orange County resident, says while she was lucky enough to have little to no damage at her apartment, others around her were not as lucky.

Rose wasn’t planning on attending the community meeting but decided to sit in and hear about where the funds were going and how they could help others.

She would like to see the funds used to fix existing infrastructure, instead of going towards replacements.

“Fixing up apartment complexes and houses that already exist as opposed to building new ones and destroying the local road infrastructure,” Rose said.

After the presentation, those in attendance were asked to break out into groups.

They talked at stations to ask questions, give input and tell community leaders where they feel the money is best suited.

While Rose was looking at the options, she felt all were equally important, but decided she felt most passionate about the rehabilitation and reconstruction of owner-occupied and rental units.

“Renters are much more vulnerable than home owners, so I feel like there should be some extra assistance given to those in rentals,” Rose said.

Orange County will hold its next meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at East Orange Community Center in Orlando.

Additional meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at Taft Community Center in Orlando and Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Orlo Vista Elementary School in Orlando.