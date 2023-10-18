MILWAUKEE — After 31 years, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) will soon have a new president as Tim Sheehy prepares to hand over the reins of the business group to former Republican State Sen. Dale Kooyenga.

“We’ve been around for 162 years, so there’s a rich, rich history there,” Kooyenga said. “Really, it’s the businesses of the seven county region around Milwaukee that get together to prioritize what’s important to them, everything from events and programs, to advocacy at the federal, state and local level.”

Kooyenga, who’s served as the group’s executive vice president since January, will officially become president this coming January. He said that business in and around Milwaukee these days is booming.

“There’s tremendous momentum,” Kooyenga said. “I could point to a lot of different things, but one of the largest candy factories in the Americas is here because of the work of our M7 regional development team, which is part of MMAC. Also, Microsoft is making one of the largest investments in company history right here in the Milwaukee region as well.”

Watch the full interview above.