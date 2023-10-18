ORLANDO, Fla. — The war in the Middle East has people in Central Florida who have ties to the region, worried and waiting for what happens next.

What You Need To Know The war in the Middle East has people in Central Florida who have ties to the region, worried and waiting for what happens next



Ron Ben-Zeev says he has many family and friends in Israel, including some in the Israeli military



Ben-Zeev’s very worried for his daughter and other family members who are now living in a war zone



Ben-Zeev says he believes the conflict will likely get worse before it gets better, but he’s hoping hostages will be released soon with no conditions

Ron Ben-Zeev says he has many family and friends in Israel, including some in the Israeli military. He said he's very worried for his daughter and other family members who are now living in a war zone.

Ben-Zeev was born in Israel but now lives in Central Florida.

“I have cousins, I have family members that are currently serving both in the north and in the south, so listening and hearing the atrocities that have been committed — the worst of their kind since the holocaust quite frankly — it’s a senseless loss of life,” he said.

Ben-Zeev says his daughter, who served in the Israeli military, knows people killed in the attacks and she knows people still serving in the military there.

He said his family is OK so far, but it’s nerve-wracking never knowing when something horrible could happen to them.

“So having both family and friends within harm’s way, where they have perhaps seconds to get into a shelter,” said Ben-Zeev. “I have one cousin who was evacuated — she lives in the north — and so she was physically evacuated with her two daughters and moved out.”

Ben-Zeev said he believes the conflict will likely get worse before it gets better, but he’s hoping hostages will be released soon with no conditions. Ultimately, he said Hamas must be removed from power in order for Israel, and his friends and family there, to have any chance at peace.

“As long as Israelis live on the constant threat of rocket attacks, and murder and mayhem and terrorists, there’s nothing that can be done,” he said. “So first Hamas needs to go and then hopefully there’s a path to peace.”