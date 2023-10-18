LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nanz and Kraft Florists celebrated National Petal it Forward Day giving away 500 sunflowers on Wednesday.

Nanz and Kraft Florists has been in Louisville since 1850. David Kraft is the sixth generation namesake of the florist.

To celebrate National Petal it Forward Day, some florists will give out free flowers to the community. Kraft said he’s been taking part for eight years.

Kraft said everyone who received one of his sunflowers received a second one to give away.

“It’s National Petal it Forward Day. One for you and one to give to someone else to make their day brighter,” he explained.

Only a few people will turn Kraft down during the course of the morning.

“I’ve had people think I’m selling something and try and scoot away,” Kraft said.

It’s a tradition for the local business.

“Giving flowers when you’re with people who are on the receiving end, they are just so happy and that’s kind of the point of today,” Kraft said.

Kraft said he wishes he could do this every day.

The little act of kindness prompted one Louisville man to say, “making me smile and shine all around.”

“We’ve had a lot of very happy people today,” Kraft said.

One man who received a pair of sunflowers said he immediately knew how he was going to “petal” it forward: He was going to give the second sunflower to his mom.

Another man said both flowers would go to his wife.

“God would love for me to do this, pass it on and I’m going to pass it on,” a woman told us through her car window.

It’s a small day brightener that means a lot to a lot of people.

“I was just telling the gentlemen from Nanz and Kraft that my niece, we lost here six years ago to breast cancer and this was her favorite flower, so I had to come out and get one to share,” Kelly Ray said.