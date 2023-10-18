PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Duke Energy told its customers this week that it is working to reduce monthly bills for next year, touting a $11.29 drop for customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month.

The customer reaction has been mixed, though.

"We are paying $511.30, whereas last year at this time we were paying $365 even," said Duke Energy customer Emily Mikesell.

Mikesell said her Duke Energy bill is hard to stomach, much less pay.

“If you are not expecting it, it can be quite a shock, and you have no other choice but to pay your bill," she said.

On Tuesday, Duke Energy filed its projected Hurricane Idalia storm recovery costs with the Florida Public Service Commission, asking the commission to reduce the 2024 rate charged for previous storms, including Eta, Ian, Nicole and others.

"It is a nice gesture (the $11.29), but it should be much much more for a company that has made billions in profits," said Mikesell.

Spectrum Bay News 9 posted this announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday. Many of the reactions were far from excited, with some claiming their bills have increased more than $50 to $100 over the past year.

Duke Energy officials said those costs of $50 or more are not the average for its customers.

"Specifically for Duke Energy, if you compare their cost from last year to this for 1,000 kilowatt-hours, the increase should be about $25 specific to Duke Energy," said company spokesperson Ana Gibbs. "And if somebody is seeing an increase that looks like it is unreasonable, we highly suggest that they call us and we will come out and do a home energy check."

Mikesell said she did call to get a home energy check earlier this year, to see why her bills was so high and if changes could be made on her part.

“We have actually called Duke to have them come out and take a look at our meter and make sure our meter was running efficiently — make sure we weren’t missing any areas, things being plugged in or used that weren’t being efficiently run," she said. "And they told us it would be about six to eight months before they would come out to see us."

Gibbs said that Mikesell should not have to wait as long as the time frame she says she was given.

“We are usually able to fit it within a reasonable time frame that is actually very comfortable and amicable with our customers," Gibbs said. "But we don’t take months. Usually I would say within several weeks, but not months."

On Wednesday, Spectrum Bay News 9 asked Duke Energy to call Mikesell to facilitate the home energy check.

Duke Energy did schedule a call to come check Mikesell's meter within hours, and Mikesell said the representative said she should be able to get a home energy check done within four to six weeks.

In the meantime, Mikesell said her family will continue to try to lessen their energy usage.

"Normally, I have it locked on the mode, so my kids can’t come into it," said Mikesell when pointing to her thermostat, which was set at 78 degrees.

If the reduction is approved, Duke Energy said in a press release this week that "commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease between 6.8% and 7.2%, but the specific bill impact will vary depending on several factors."

When looking at a Duke Energy bill, customers will notice a taxes section broken down on the back of the page. Those will often include municipal utility fees, regulatory assessment fees, and more. Those vary and depend on where a customer lives.

Gibbs also shared a few options to help customers manage their bills.

Budget Billing: Duke Energy’s Budget Billing option lets customers pay one predictable amount every month to better manage their budget. The amount is periodically reviewed and adjusted. Learn more about Budget Billing here.

Pick Your Due Date: Customers can choose the date they want their Duke Energy bill to be due each month. Learn more.

Home Energy Check: To find ways to reduce your home’s energy use, learn how to lower your bill and see if you qualify for rebates and free energy-saving products: www.duke-energy.com/home/products/home-energy-check

Assistance agency funds: Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. 211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. To learn about agencies that serve your area, dial 211, visit 211.org online or text your ZIP code to 898211 for information on where to get help.

In addition, Duke Energy Florida customers can learn more about how community agencies can help by visiting our website. Resources are also available here for small business customers, from financial assistance to billing and payment options to professional guidance to manage their energy usage.

LIHEAP: This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. To learn how to qualify and apply for LIHEAP funds, visit Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Installment plans: Installment plans give customers more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan. Duke Energy customers can discuss options by calling 1-800-700-8744.