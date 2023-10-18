ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 50 different small businesses and startups in south St. Petersburg received a total of $440,000 in grants through a new city program.

The Microfund Program, which launched over the spring as a pilot program specifically for businesses is the South St. Pete CRA, requires business owners to complete a business development program before receiving the grant money.

In this program, small business owners create an improvement plan and are paired with a business mentor and business navigator through the city’s business development center, “The Greenhouse.” After working with their mentors for roughly 45 days and completing the educational portion, the small business owner will have access to up to $10,000 in grant funding.

The amount of funding a business can receive depends on their size. Existing brick-and-mortar businesses can get up to $10,000. Co-working and home-based businesses will have access to a $5,000 grant and startups $2,500.

Brothers Lance and Craig Latimer have been running Lat & Sons Family Hair on M.L.K Jr. Street South for the past few years but recently purchased the business from their parents. The barber shop first opened in 2006 and has had a loyal group of customers, but the brothers knew if they didn’t start upgrading the facility, they would keep missing out on the younger demographic.

“If we don’t look like we’re in 2023, we’re gonna die like the old barbershop,” co-owner Craig Latimer said.

It was Lance Latimer who applied for the city’s new Microfund Program. He said he was paired with a business mentor and navigator and took a series on online webinars. Once the virtual learning sessions were complete, he had to complete written reflections and work on aspects of a business improvement plan with his navigator.

“At first it was just focused on, hey they got free money what do I have to do?” Lance said. “But then when I started the process, I learned a lot of things during the webinars.”

One of the big ones was how to market the business. Lat & Sons used part of their $10,000 grant to create a new logo and signage outside advertising what makes their barbershop unique.

“That was one of the things that we learned in the seminar, that you let the clients know what you offer,” Lance said, pointing to his new signage that also shows the shop’s social media accounts. “They wanna see what you do online before they come in.”

The grant money also went towards all new chairs, fresh paint, new equipment and upgraded lighting meant to attract a younger crowd.

The brothers say they also learned how to attract and retain new talent.

“We had a couple of barbers that came in and started with us and they chose to leave to go to a new upgraded barbershop, a modernized barbershop that had more amenities,” Lance said.

As the renovations began, they hired a new barber who they say has been a great addition to the team. Part of the grant money went towards the additional salary.

The application period for the next round of the program opens in December.