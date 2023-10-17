ORLANDO, Fla. — Along Mills Avenue near downtown Orlando is a place that benefits several hundred young people every year: Zebra Youth, a prominent nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and assisting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth in the city.

The organization got a major boost from Disney, Orlando Health and Synchrony Foundation in an amount totaling $175,000 dollars.

Here is the breakdown according to Zebra Youth:

Disney contributed $100,000. This gift will help create programs and projects for Zebra Youth’s Drop-In Center to address food insecurity, housing, transportation, workforce initiatives and education. The Drop-in Center is a safe place where homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth can come for high-level support, including mental health therapy, crisis counseling, case management, specialized medical care, peer group support, and parent support groups.





Orlando Health contributed $50,000. This grant will enable the hiring of a case manager focusing on helping Zebra clients navigate medical care and manage health conditions.





Synchrony Foundation contributed $25,000. This grant will support the Jefferson Voss Education Fund, which provides financial support for education, including GED classes and testing, tuition for community college, career, and technical school, as well as participating universities.

Executive Director for Zebra Youth Heather Wilkie says the donations are essential in keeping the organization's doors open.

“It is so important," she said. "We are 100% nonprofit, so we rely on grants, individual donations, fundraisers to support the youth."

She said that the nonprofit provides a variety of services to youth aged 13 to 24, and focuses on homelessness and mental health services.

“We provide basic needs for youth who may be experiencing homelessness or just looking for someone to connect with,” said Wilkie.

Daniel Fichter said she has benefited from the Zebra Youth’s services, which included her housing in Orlando.

When Fichter was 13 years old, he found himself homeless and living on the streets of upstate New York.

“I slept in parking garages," said Fichter, who is now 24. "I was scared growing up as a child, to reach out for help.”

Fichter, who moved to Orlando to be close to a family member, said he found a helping hand in Zebra Youth.

“I could still be on the streets if it was not for them," he said. "I could still be asking people for money. Since I joined the program, I now have a full-time job."

Thanks to Zebra Youth, Fichter said he has a roof over his head and will continue with the assistance for about another year.

“For Zebra Youth, this provides a sense of safety," said Wilkie. "You know, the youth come to us not having a home."

Wilkie will travel to Washington, DC, this week to meet with the Biden administration and groups similar to Zebra Youth to talk about at-risk youth and how to improve their efforts in areas like Central Florida.