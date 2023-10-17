House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said his committee is preparing for the possibility Congress will be asked to declare war or issue an authorization for the use of military force as the U.S. places troops on prepare-to-deploy orders amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“My committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, is responsible for either declaring war, or an authorized use of military force,” McCaul said in an interview with CNN on Monday night. “So, actually, I'm currently preparing a draft of that in the event it is called upon and is necessary, but most importantly, supported by the American people.”

What You Need To Know House Foreign Affairs chairman Michael McCaul said his committee is preparing for the possibility Congress will be asked to declare war or issue an authorization for the use of military force amid the Israel-Hamas war Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed about 2,000 U.S. troops on a “heightened state of readiness,” amid the escalating war, although U.S. officials maintain the U.S. has "no intentions" of putting U.S. boots on the ground in combat Since the terrorist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, launched an attack on Israel more than a week ago, the U.S. has been in a full-force effort to ensure the war does not become a broader regional conflict

U.S. officials have maintained they have “no intention” of sending U.S. troops to fight in Israel, a position White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby reiterated in an interview with CNN Tuesday morning.

“There are no plans or intentions to put U.S. boots on the ground in combat in Israel,” Kirby said, adding he does not believe drafting an AUMF is “an active part of the conversation” between the Biden administration and lawmakers.

The news comes as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed about 2,000 U.S. troops on a “heightened state of readiness,” amid the escalating war. In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said such a move increases the U.S. military’s “ability to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East.”

“No decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time,” Singh added. “The Secretary will continue to assess our force posture and remain in close contact with allies and partners.”

Kirby said the move is about “sending a strong signal of deterrence.”

“I think it's important for people to remember the additional military forces that are either being prepared or are on the way to the region is really about sending a signal of deterrence,” he said.

The U.S. also sent a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, hoping to deter Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iran – which has long backed both Hezbollah and Hamas – from entering the conflict.

In an interview with Spectrum News on Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Peter Lerner said the recent acts by the U.S. sends "a very, very strong message to all of our enemies in the region, that may think that this is a good time to challenge us."

“We are very grateful for the friendship and the close friendship that we have with our us brothers and sisters in arms. And indeed, when the U.S. sends Marines and [aircraft] carriers and other elements to the region, it's a very, very strong message of that alliance,” he added.

Since the terrorist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, launched an attack on Israel more than a week ago, the U.S. has been in a full-force effort to ensure the war does not become a broader regional conflict.

“Let me say again — to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t,” President Joe Biden said in a speech days after fighting began.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been traveling the Middle East meeting with leaders in the region. Keeping the conflict from spreading has been a key topic of conversation with such officials.

In a separate interview with CNN, McCaul said the possibility of a wider war is a part of the reason the Foreign Affairs Committee is preparing legislation to authorize military force.

"I hope I never have to mark this bill up. But we have a situation in the Middle East that’s growing day by day with intensity and if Hezbollah gets involved, Iran has already threatened,” McCaul said.

Biden is visiting Israel and Jordan this week and is expected to depart the U.S. Tuesday night.