ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is now sharing the results of an Under-i Gateway Survey that asked the community about their opinions on what should be done with the empty space under I-4 between Church and Washington streets in downtown.

What You Need To Know The city of Orlando released results of a survey of what people want to see implemented in the Under-i project



Data shows walkways, safety and green space were top picks among the 1,800 survey respondents



According to the city, 1,800 people responded, making it the highest survey response they've seen in several years.

Data shows walkways, safety and green space are what people say are the most important features needed in the project.

Pedestrian walkways: 95.03%

Safety and Security: 95.01%

Landscaping and Green Space: 91.42%

Bike Paths: 79.94%

Different types of transportation: 71.25%

Community gathering or festival space: 70.79%

Immersive Art: 65.18%

One of the people who completed the survey was Scott Kotroba, who opened Papi Smash Burger on East Pine Street about eight months ago. He’s no stranger to downtown Orlando, though, having spent the last 17 years operating businesses there.

“We’ve become a family," he said. "Like we know all the people downtown and all the people in the office spaces that come downtown."

While many things have changed over the years, Kotroba said he’s noticed the space under I-4 continues to sit empty.

“I think the space is just an amazing space and it is just a blank space for downtown,” he said.

That's why the city is working to transform it. Martin Hudson, Orlando’s chief urban project manager, is going over the data they got from the survey.

"It was a sliding scale, so anything that got a six or above meant that it was a priority to the community,” he said.

“We not only want to meet these core objectives, we want to make sure that what we put there grows the economy of downtown and that it not only brings the community out to events and to the space but that it is spectacular enough that it actually brings more tourism into downtown which will help everyone,” said Hudson.

Kotroba said he suggested more parking when he filled out the survey, but agreed with the voices of the community.

“There are a number of businesses that are trying to survive and we need people to come back downtown," he said. "So if it is safety and walkways and different kinds of immersive events and things like that, we are all about that."

Hudson says the city is working toward having a design by the end of the year, and officials hope to start building next fall. Kotroba said he is excited to see how it transforms the area.

“Anything that adds attention to downtown or adds to the ease of use for downtown and the safety of downtown, we are supporting that 100% because that is a priority for all of us,” he said.

Once the design is finished around the end of the year, Hudson said that it will be shown to the public.