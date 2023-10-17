MILWAUKEE — With several projects on the horizon, Milwaukee Water Works is taking part in the upcoming One Water Career Fair. Its goal is to find new workers.

What You Need To Know Milwaukee Water Works has several openings as it looks for help with multiple projects



Milwaukee Water Works along with other organizations will be present at the upcoming One Water Career Fair



The One Water Career Fair will be on Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mitchell Street Arts in Milwaukee



Emily Szamocki is an engineering drafting technician for Milwaukee Water Works.

Szamocki’s job includes searching databases to determine what utility companies operate near future water line installation projects.

“With this information, our designers that are a part of our engineering drafting technician group can then create a plan that is going to be used to be constructed in the field,” she said.

Szamocki is one of several engineering drafting technicians with the agency.

With the long list of projects that Milwaukee is taking on, she said her team needs even more people in her department.

“[The projects] can include water main replacements or installation projects as well as lead service replacements, which is a very big endeavor that the city has taken the last couple of years,” said Szamocki. “Having more engineering drafting technicians helps all of these projects come along because there are so many of the projects that the city of Milwaukee wants to update.”

Milwaukee Water Works is also seeking water meter technicians and other positions in its water plants.

Marketing and communications officer Brian Rothgery said it is important to fill these positions as soon as possible.

That’s because Milwaukee Water Works supplies water to nearly a million people in 16 communities.

“We need people who are constantly checking to make sure that the water is clean, that are operating the system that makes sure the customers pumps are working and the pressure is working and repairing leaks and drafting plans,” said Rothgery. “In order to make sure that people have the best tasting, cleanest drinking water possible, we need people to fill these positions to make sure the system is in tip-top shape.”

Szamocki said it’s because of the water resources in her community that she took on this job.

“Walking my dog at Lakeshore State Park as well as boating on Lake Michigan … I have seen that Lake Michigan holds so much value in my personal life,” said Szamocki. “It was a really meaningful opportunity for me to work within water to provide that value back into the community.”

That’s why Szamocki will continue to provide engineers with the information they need to design and construct future water line projects.

She said she hopes others will see the value that working with water can provide to their communities.

