MADISON, Wis. — The Israel-Hamas War is touching many lives outside of the Middle Eastern Region.

What You Need To Know Over a million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip are being told to flee south Palestinian students living in Wisconsin are encouraging others to protest in solidarity

That is especially true for Wisconsin residents with direct ties to Israel and Palestine.

Omar Zaidan is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His parents are from Gaza and the West Bank.

“It is very stressful, just seeing my entire family react,” said Zaidan. “All of them were very stressed, and wanted to reach out to their families back home.”

Zaidan’s entire family is Palestinian. His mother’s family is from Gaza and his father’s family is from Nablus in the West Bank.

“Every time we see one of these attacks or see that Gaza is being raided, it just spurs up emotions right away,” said Zaidan.

Since the war started on Oct. 7, Zaidan said he has been experiencing a mixture of emotions. He’s juggling that while also keeping up with his schooling.

“I am busy with school, I am keeping up with that and everything, but 100% Palestine is always on my mind. It is always in my heart and it always will be,” said Zaidan.

Zaidan said speaking with his family in the West Bank helps him deal with his feelings in a healthier way.

“They have greater patience than we do, even though they are going through more,” said Zaidan. “We try our best to do what we can and we will hopefully be in a better place someday.”

For his family that still lives in the West Bank, that means helping neighbors and friends as more than a million Gazans evacuate the Gaza Strip.

But for Zaidan, that means attending protests, raising money and awareness for the Palestinian cause.

“Each and every one of us has a responsibility on what we have to do and what we can do,” said Zaidan. “So whatever extent we can to make a difference on this issue we will try our best.”