BRANDON, Fla. — As the death toll continues to climb in the Middle East, health care facilities are experiencing a shortage of life-saving supplies.

Between shifts at the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital emergency room, Dr. Ori Gat is sorting out medical supplies that will soon be sent to his native country of Israel.

Currently, hospitals on the front line of the Israel-Hamas war urgently need trauma supplies such as intubation kits, central lines, and IV lines.

"My whole family's in Israel," Gat said. "It's honestly not just about the family being there. It's every single civilian that you know who has been affected by this," he said.

Just three weeks ago, Gat went on vacation to Israel to visit his family. He shared photos of happier times with his loved ones. He mentioned that everything was peaceful when he attended his sister’s wedding.

However, the situation has drastically changed now. His family members, including his mother, brother and grandparents, are hiding in bomb shelters as airstrikes continue to pose a threat.

”My family hasn’t left the home for 10 days now,” Gat said. “They cannot leave where they are. It’s dangerous. If I want to go to the grocery store and get supplies, you know, for the week, whatever it may be you'd have to plan out your route based off of where the bomb shelters are.”

He has stayed updated on his family’s progress through phone calls and social media.

“So growing up, there's always been conflict. There's always unease in the Middle East. But, nothing like this,” Gat added.

Gat is dedicated to saving lives every day in the Bay area emergency room. Despite his efforts, he wishes he could do more to help those affected by the war. However, he is doing what he can from a distance.

“It is our objective to unify everyone,” he said. “There is no other way but to live together in peace. However, achieving this objective is easier said than done. There are many political aspects to it, which may not be completely understood by many individuals, including myself unless you have been to the region and seen the situation for yourself. If people could understand how precious our life is here and that we can all live together, it would be the only way forward.”

Volunteers plan to collect items from another hospital system and transport them to the Port of Miami, where an Israeli airline will deliver them to hospitals in Israel.