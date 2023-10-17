ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy customers could soon notice a decrease in their rates.

The company announced Tuesday that they are taking steps to reduce customer bills in 2024, while continuing to add more solar power and make grid improvements to enhance reliability, security and resilience.

Duke Energy filed its projected Hurricane Idalia storm recovery costs with the Florida Public Service Commission and asked the commission to reduce the 2024 rate charged for previous storms, including hurricanes Eta, Isaias, Elsa, Ian and Nicole and Tropical Storm Fred.

Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease between 6.8% and 7.2%, but the specific bill impact will vary depending on several factors.

If approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, the reduction would begin in January 2024, the company said.

“While we hope this reduction will provide some relief to our customers, there will be many who continue to face financial hardship – whether from the destruction left by Idalia, the record-breaking heat or other external pressures,” said Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas in a statement. “Regardless of the reasons, we encourage customers to reach out to us. We have numerous flexible billing and payment options, energy efficiency programs and assistance to help.”

Customers can visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills for additional information.