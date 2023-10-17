AUSTIN, Texas — Buckle up, Austin! Nonstop flights to Montreal will soon be available for trips to our friends up north.

What You Need To Know Air Canada will offer nonstop flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport



The new route will go into effect on May 3, 2024



Flights to Montreal are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays



Air Canada just announced the new international route, which will go into effect on May 3, 2024, but flights are currently on sale.

Flights are available from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) to Montreal on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. They're scheduled to depart Austin at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in Montreal at 4:28 p.m.

Return flights from Montreal will leave at 6:15 p.m. and arrive at ABIA at 9:32 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It's not the first time Air Canada gives Austin travelers more options to visit the Great White North. Last year, the airline debuted a new nonstop flight route from Austin to Vancouver that went into effect June 2022. They also operate a direct route to Toronto, so are lots of ways to explore and more on the way.

Current prices for flights departing from Austin on May 3 range from $263 USD to $505 for economy class and $656 to $925 for business class. For more dates and prices, check Air Canada's website.