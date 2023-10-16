DEBARY, Fla. — Volusia County Parks, Recreation and Culture plans this week to fill in a sinkhole that opened at Gemini Springs Park in 2017.

Because of safety reasons, portions of sidewalks and other areas may be closed at Gemini Springs while crews work to fill in the sinkhole. However, county officials said that restrooms and parking lots will remain open.

The sinkhole has been gated off since it opened, but now, engineers have been given clearance for Volusia County to fill the hole.

Once filled, turf will be placed over the top. The area will be monitored for a minimum of 60 days before being reevaluated. Once cleared, the surrounding gates will be removed.