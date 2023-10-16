TAMPA, Fla. — A plane carrying Americans from Israel landed at Tampa International Airport Sunday night.

Project Dynamo lead the rescue effort of 270 passengers on board.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and their kids were there to greet passengers.

"We want to be helpful," said Gov. DeSantis. "I think everybody was you know very relieved."

We are getting ready to welcome hundreds of people who were stuck in Israel back to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/4gYyDI09DK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 16, 2023

The flight to Tampa follows the governor's Executive Order 23-208, authorizing flights to bring Americans back to the United States. That order allows the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians home while also transporting necessary supplies to Israel.

“This just shows when there’s a need, we saw our folks needed help ... a big issue for this state,” DeSantis said.

The group that led the mission — Project Dynamo — says it is an international organization that focuses on war zones.

The CEO and founder Bryan Stern says there were plenty of obstacles leading up to the mission, including missiles being fired off as their plane took off.

"A lot of fear of the unknown ... People cried as we touched the ground," Stern said.

Stern says this was more than “just getting to the airport and getting on a plane.”

Today, we welcomed nearly 300 Americans who have been in Israel since last week, when the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists began.



Thanks to @Project_Dynamo1 for helping get them all the way home safely. pic.twitter.com/ISBlaqKtA7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 16, 2023

He says their group has a team of case managers who have been working with evacuees for close to a week.

The governor’s office says the Division of Emergency Management will lead efforts for additional flights, continuing to take more supplies to Israel and bringing Floridians home.