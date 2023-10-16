The third Republican presidential primary debate will be hosted by NBC News, the network and the Republican National Committee announced on Monday.

“NBC News has a long history of fostering conversations with the leaders that seek to shape domestic politics and foreign policy,” said Rebecca Blumenstein, the president of NBC News Editorial, in a statement. “For us, there is no higher responsibility. We look forward to continuing our leading reporting on the 2024 presidential race and spotlighting the issues that matter most to voters as they head to the polls.”

It’s also unclear which candidates will be taking the stage in Miami.

The first debate in August saw eight candidates take the stage. The number was whittled down to seven for last month’s debate in California.

Neither debate featured the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump. He’s not expected to take part in this one either, and has urged the RNC to cancel all future debates.

According to a FiveThirtyEight polling average, the GOP candidates polling above 4% on average are Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sit just outside of the 4% threshold, per the polling average.

They’ll also need to have at least 70,000 unique donors and pledge to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee.

The RNC chose the Republican Jewish Coalition and Salem Radio Network, a conservative broadcasting group, as debate partners.

“As the horrific events of the last week have unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role,” said former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman, the chairman of the RJC. “American strength and American resolve – and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world – are more important than ever.”

Rumble, a video-sharing platform that has been criticized as a haven for disinformation and extremism, was selected as the exclusive livestream partner for the debate.