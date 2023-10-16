ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes are on Orlando this week in the world of tech innovation.

Tuesday will be the start of the brand new Metacenter Global Week event at the Dr. Phillips Center, a showcase of the most cutting-edge tech in the world alongside some of the best innovators of Central Florida.

Adam Isley was busy Monday morning setting up his booth. He came all the way from Chapel Hill to debut his start-up Artemis Immersive, which uses spatial technology to help doctors better treat their patients.

"It's just an opportunity you are not going to get anywhere else,” he said.

The event is the brain child of Innovate Orlando, a nonprofit aimed at driving the technology and innovation strategy in Central Florida.

As CEO of Innovate Orlando, David Adelson said he believes the new event — which combines Synapse Orlando and Immerse Global Summit — will put a spotlight on what the Orlando area has to offer the tech space.

“We have our heavy hitters like Meta and Google and Amazon and Sony that we know as those global iconic brands, but they are all coming here to Orlando to also see our regional players,” said Adelson.

He said about half of the exhibitors will be local and have the chance to put themselves on a global stage from their own backyard.

With more than 2,000 people participating, Adelson said he believes the impacts will be felt citywide.

“We are expecting several millions of dollars, and that is awesome for the City Beautiful, especially this the first year," he said. "As we continue to grow this will just get bigger and bigger and bigger."

Adelson was confident the event will allow more people see how much of a tech hub Central Florida has become.

“I would suspect that after they see the talent that we have ... and the companies that are emerging here, they are going to look at Orlando much differently than they ever have before,” said Adelson.

As for Isley, Orlando made such an impact on him already that he's now thinking about bringing his business here.

“Obviously there is a lot of amazing innovation happening in certain areas of the world, but I don't think that I have ever seen anything like it is here," she said.

