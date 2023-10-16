In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, President Joe Biden called for the eradication of Hamas — the U.S.-branded terrorist group that controls the enclave — but strongly warned Israel against occupying Gaza.

“I think it'd be a big mistake,” Biden told correspondent Scott Pelley, before insisting that Hamas and the group’s “extreme elements” do not represent the Palestinian people.

“I think that … it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again,” he added. “But going in … taking out the extremists — Hezbollah up north and Hamas down south — is a necessary requirement.”

Biden’s comments come as the war between Hamas and Israel which began on Oct. 7 has claimed the lives of thousands on both sides, including at least 30 Americans.

The president has been full-throated in his support of Israel’s right to defend itself, but his remarks on Sunday appear to demonstrate some restraint as the country gears up for a ground assault on the Gaza Strip. Israel’s military says that it is “preparing to implement a wide range of operational offensive plans, which can include combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land.”

Earlier Sunday, Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, told CNN that they “have no desire to occupy or reoccupy Gaza.”

“We have no desire to rule over the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians,” Herzog told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Certainly, we want people to go back to their homes. We’re talking about innocent civilians, and we are doing everything we can to keep them out of harm’s way while Hamas is doing everything it can to keep them in harm’s way. That’s the situation we are at.”

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, one year before Hamas won election to power. The year after that, 2007, it seized control from the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank. Israel has since entered Gaza twice — in 2009 and 2014 — and withdrew in both instances.

When asked if it was time for a ceasefire, Biden said that “Israel has to respond” to Hamas’ brutal attacks.

“Look, there's a fundamental difference: Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust,” the president said. “I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They're hiding behind the civilians.”

Biden, who is weighing a trip to Israel after an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused Hamas of “hiding behind the civilians” in Gaza, adding: “The Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.”

When asked if he believes Hamas should be eliminated entirely, Biden agreed: “Yes, I do.”

“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority,” Biden insisted. “There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state.”

Biden also supported the idea of a humanitarian corridor in Gaza to allow supplies to enter and Palestinians to evacuate, and said that he’s “confident” that Israel will abide by “the rules of war.”

“There’s standards that democratic institutions and countries go by,” the president said. “I’m confident that there’s gonna be an ability for the innocents in Gaza to be able to have access to medicine and food and water.”

Biden insisted that there “is no clear evidence” of Iran’s involvement in the war with Hamas, but issued a stern warning to Tehran and allied Lebanon-based group Hezbollah: “Don't. Don't, don't, don’t.”

“Don't come across the border?” Pelley asked. Don't escalate this war?”

“That’s right,” Biden replied.

Domestically, President Biden criticized the dysfunction of the Republican Party, which has been unable to pick a House speaker since Kevin McCarthy’s ouster two weeks ago, paralyzing Congress as he urges lawmakers to pass an aid package for Israel.

“This is not your father's Republican Party,” he chided.

He also said that the threat of domestic terrorism has increased because of the war and noted that he met Sunday with his Homeland Security team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation “to discuss how we make sure that we prevent a lone wolf” or a coordinated attack on Jewish people or houses of worship.

He also insisted that, despite the chaos in Congress and the wars in Israel and Ukraine, he still wants to run again.

“Imagine if we were able to succeed in getting the Middle East put in place where we have normalization of relations [with Israel,” the president said. “I think we can do that.”

“Imagine what happens if we, in fact, united all of Europe, and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing,” he continued. “We have enormous opportunities, enormous opportunities to make it a better world.”