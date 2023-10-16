President Joe Biden is visiting the Colorado congressional district of Rep. Lauren Boebert, a combative Trump loyalist, on Monday as he draws a sharper contrast between the Democratic and Republican economic agendas.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden is headed to Colorado to tout his clean energy policies in far-right Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's congressional district



Biden will tour CS Wind, the world's largest facility for wind tower manufacturing, in the town of Pueblo



Boebert, a Trump loyalist, has called Biden's Inflation Reduction Act a "massive failure" which "needs to be repealed," but Biden is set to demonstrate otherwise



CS Wind is undergoing a $200 million expansion that is expected to create 850 jobs by 2026 with help from the tax incentives in the law

Boebert has described Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the president's signature domestic legislation and the source of hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy incentives, as "a massive failure" that "needs to be repealed."

But Biden is out to demonstrate otherwise when he visits CS Wind, the world's largest facility for wind tower manufacturing, in the town of Pueblo. The company is undergoing a $200 million expansion that is expected to create 850 jobs by 2026 with help from the tax incentives in the law.

Pueblo is one of the anchors of Colorado's sprawling Third Congressional District, which covers more ground than the state of Pennsylvania. Boebert won her seat in 2020 and barely held on to it during the 2022 midterms.

A White House memo sent Monday morning took aim at Boebert and her fellow House Republicans, who they said "try to undermine the President’s investments in their communities, deny climate change, and work to block their constituents from good jobs and opportunity."

"Since President Biden took office, companies have announced $5 billion in investments in Colorado — including hundreds of millions of dollars of investments in Representative Boebert’s district," the White House said. "But if extreme Congressional Republicans like Representative Boebert had their way, Colorado would lose out on billions of dollars of those investments, jobs, and opportunities."

The White House contrasted Boebert's message calling the IRA "the easiest no vote yet" in a social media post last year with the news that CS Wind will bring 850 jobs to her district alone, as well as her comment that the bill will be a "massive failure" with a separate announcement from Primergy Solar of a $400 million investment to create a 1,900-acre solar field in Pueblo.

"And if Representative Boebert had her way, Colorado would have lost out on over $4.6 billion in infrastructure projects already announced in Colorado, including over $1 billion in funding for high-speed internet from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," the White House said, later adding: "President Biden made a commitment that he would be president for all Americans, regardless of political party, and he’s kept that promise. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to deliver for workers and families in Colorado’s Third District and across the country — even if extreme Congressional Republicans put politics ahead of jobs and opportunities created by Bidenomics."

Biden's trip comes at a moment of maximum chaos for House Republicans, who ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their speaker but have been unable to settle on a replacement. Rep. Jim Jordan, a prominent ally of Donald Trump, is the current leading candidate to replace McCarthy, but victory for him is uncertain.

Despite low unemployment and slowing inflation, Biden has been struggling to convince Americans that his policies are good for the U.S. economy.

An August poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said just 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden's handling of the economy, roughly where his numbers have stood for a year and a half.

The president and other top administration officials have been traveling the country to promote their "Investing in America" agenda. Last week, the president visited a marine terminal in Philadelphia, where he announced that the area would become one of seven regional hubs for producing and delivering hydrogen fuel.

"I truly believe this country is about to take off, for the first time in a long time we're actually investing in America," Biden said.