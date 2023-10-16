INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — A big beach re-nourishment project is set to begin in central Brevard County after last years storms, including Hurricane Ian, caused major erosion.

What You Need To Know Large sections of Brevard County beaches experienced severe erosion after last year's storms



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about to begin a nearly $50,000,000 rehab project to repair the damage



The project will run nearly 12 miles from Patrick Space Force Base to Spessard Holland Beach Park in Melbourne Beach





Work is expected to begin in November and continue through April of 2024

Officials said they decided to wait until after sea turtle nesting season was over, so now they'll work to repair the millions of dollars in damage done by the storms.

Oregon resident Jeff Kiser was visiting Florida with his family to watch his daughter play volleyball at Eastern Florida State College.

But a day at the beach was also in order.

"Perfect weather, not too sunny, it's nice," Kiser said.

But right behind their beach spot, severe erosion remains along the shoreline caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole more than a year ago.

According to officials, the project will replace 1.1 million cubic yards of sand in critically eroded areas.

"Being it's such a beautiful beach I think it's a great idea," Kiser said.

Tourism leaders say the beaches are the No. 1 reason tourists visit the Space Coast.

And they say it's vital to replace sand that washed away to keep up the long-term sustainability and attractiveness of county beaches.

Kiser said he agreed, and said without the sand, "I would have to find another place to go."

