COLUMBUS, Ohio — Across the country, Women-owned businesses are on the rise. According to businesswire.com, 42% of all businesses are women-owned, and growing two times faster than all businesses nationwide.

Owner Lisa Arledge Powell founded MediaSource 25 years ago. She specializes in health care-related stories.

“We are telling stories of breakthroughs,” she said. “We’re giving patients hope. We’re talking about cutting-edge treatments. Like we get to tell stories that really affect people and change their lives.”

It’s a vision she’s always dreamed of.

“My father actually owned a small business,” Powell said. “So, I always knew I could do it because that entrepreneurial spirit is in my family.”

But during her coffee break, Powell said when she started the business it wasn’t easy.

“I had a one-year-old son. So, I’m trying to take care of a baby and a company that’s a baby,” she said. “And it was really difficult. At one point, I put his crib inside the office. Work-life balance, I think, was one of the hardest things for me early on.”

But she said her employees kept her going.

“All these people here are part of the business,” she said. “And I have the responsibility to lead, to make the right decisions, and to keep a growing team.”

And 25 years later, what was once a business of two employees has grown to 20. MediaSource works with clients from all across the country, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center being their very first.

A success story she hopes sparks something inside.

“I really do hope that I can inspire other women to start businesses,” said Powell. “I mean, first of all, by being someone who looks like them. Right. I think it’s important for young women to see other women who have experience succeeding in business, so that they know they can do it.”

October is National Women’s Small Business Month. MediaSource marked its 25th anniversary on September 11th this year.