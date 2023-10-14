BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A church group from Glasgow has safely returned home from Israel after being caught between the Hamas and Israel crossfire.

What was supposed to be a trip that was fulfilled with religious sights and geographical explorations ended up taking a serious turn.

Pastor Nic Smith said he, his daughter and his church group were exploring Masada National Park. They were enjoying the beautiful views the park had to offer. However, while they were enjoying those moments, something not so beautiful was happening in the country.

“As I was walking down that mountain, what I didn’t know, is that Israel was being under attacked,” Smith said. “Everything was hitting the fan.”

The group did not find out until lunchtime that day. According to Smith, rockets being fired from certain areas in Israel is quite common, so Smith remained unfazed at the time.

“When it happened, I told our group ‘Hey, this is cool, we’re fine, this does happen, don’t worry about it,’” Smith said.

“I had been to Israel before where rockets have went off, and it wasn’t a big deal. Unfortunately, that is a little bit of a volatile area, conflicts happen a lot,” he said. “So I didn’t think much about it.”

But as time passed, the relaxed attitude began to shift.

“We went to playing cards, relaxed and what happened was, over several more hours, there were more and more reports that this wasn’t several rockets, this was thousands of rockets,” Smith said. “This was a land invasion. Probably several hours after that it started to sink in like ‘Hey, this isn’t normal.’”

“It was like a slow burn. It was an escalation over a 24 hour period of time where it slowly started to sink in.”

Despite the seriousness of the situation, however, Smith knew he had to remain as a leader for his group, and not cause any panic. Smith reassured his daughter, as well as the group, that he would never put them in a dangerous situation.

“I really wanted to communicate, ‘Hey, we’re stuck, but we’re safe,’” Smith said.

They were able to secure a spot that was likely to be out of harm’s way. While there, Smith sent out Facebook Live messages to friends and family to reassure them he and the group were doing fine. If listened closely, warfare can be heard in the background of those videos.

But there were times where he thought his and the group’s lives could be in danger. One of them was when an armed man was allegedly following him and his group around.

“I just stopped because I wanted to watch him,” Smith said. “He went and passed us, we just stayed there until he was out of sight. We then started walking around again and he turned around and came back at us. And so, we just kind of got off that street and I was like ‘Okay, I don’t know what’s going on.’ It could’ve been a citizen just trying to protect his place, I have no clue.”

The horrors of war shocked Smith; however, what surprised him more was some of Israel’s citizens’ reactions to it.

“Maybe the most depressing or haunting things is, how normal this ridiculously terrible situation felt to them,” Smith said. “That kind of broke my heart for them.”

Luckily for Smith and his church group, they were able to evacuate to Jordan. However, crossing the border was no easy task.

“Jordan was not ready for the influx of immigrants and I totally understand that completely,” Smith said. “There were hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, I mean, everybody was getting out. It took us probably six to seven hours just to get half a mile.”

Eventually, they were able to board a flight to Boston. On that flight, Smith said he felt completely safe.

“There was a moment, about 12 hours in where it all kind of hit me,” Smith said. “There was a sense of ‘We’re good, we did it, we’re, we’re gonna be safe, my daughters gonna be safe.’”

Now he has returned to his church to use his role as a pastor to pray for those who may be in need.