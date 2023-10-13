DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — High school senior Arianna Cunningham checks in at school every morning and heads straight to day care to drop off her 11-month-old son Kye before going to her classes.

What You Need To Know The Chiles Academy in Daytona Beach is the first and only school in Volusia County to implement a four-day school week



School Principal Abby B. Ferguson says they wanted to make the switch to better serve their student population of pregnant and parenting students working to get their high school diploma



Students go to school Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The school will look at course completion rates and how the students are doing to determine whether they will continue the experiment for the next school year

“It makes me feel like he’s well taken care of. I go and take care of myself,," Cunningham said. "I feel like I have many opportunities to be able to do what I need to do while he can have fun and make friends and learn new things."

She attends The Chiles Academy in Daytona Beach, a charter school that provides child care and support for pregnant and parenting students to get their high school diploma.

“When I first found out I was pregnant, I didn’t think that I was going to be able to juggle everything and be able to be a mom and go to school and have a job to support my family. And I didn’t think that was possible until I got here,” Cunningham said.

This year, The Chiles Academy transitioned to a four-day school week to help moms like her better succeed.

“The four-day week really gave me more time with my son and gives me more chances to work,” she said.

School Principal Abby B. Ferguson said they made the switch to better serve their student population. Students go to school Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a longer day, teachers can put more instructional time into those four days rather than over the course of five.

“We’ve been kind of keeping track of how it’s been going, and we are watching how it’s affecting daily attendance," Ferguson said. "And we’re noticing that daily attendance has been up over across the board since last year and in some days up by 20%. So, in that way, we think that it’s working. We’re also noticing that students aren’t checking out as frequently.”

While Cunningham juggles being a mom, a student, and working a part-time job, she said having this four-day school week works best for her and her family.

“I had just switched this pediatrician. So now they have open availabilities on Fridays. So normally we’ll go and get him all checked up on Fridays sometimes," she said. "Like if the school needs a new shot record or if they need a new physical, we’ll do it on Fridays.”

Cunningham said having the support of the school makes a big difference in her life.

“I would say that with the four-day week, we do get a lot more done than I thought we would," she said. "And then now that, like, you know, the quarter’s almost over and grades are almost due — I do feel like we’ve gotten a lot done.”

Over the course of the entire school year, Ferguson said they will take surveys and check in with parents and students to monitor achievement.

The school will look at course completion rates and how the students are doing over time to see how that might correlate with the four-day week. Once officials collect and evaluate the data, they will make an informed decision about whether this experiment is something they will continue doing for the next school year.