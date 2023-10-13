Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Friday he is set to lead a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to Israel this weekend as the war with Hamas rages on.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in U.S. history, is set to meet with the leaders of the new coalition government - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as well as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, his office said Friday.

Schumer said the delegation will also meet with leaders of the Israeli military and leaders of humanitarian groups to put together a comprehensive package of resources and support for Israel.

"The United States stands with Israel, a message that should go out in America and particularly in Israel, where the people should know they are not alone as they fight this scourge of terrorism, which could affect any country in the world," Schumer said.

The makeup of the delegation is still being finalized, but Schumer said it will be comprised of both Democrats and Republicans.

Schumer also said he wants to pass an aid package through the Senate quickly, but it would then need to pass in the House before it could reach President Joe Biden's desk. It's currently unclear how quickly the lower chamber could take that up with the House speakership vacancy entering its 10th day. With the House speakerless, Congress is essentially paralyzed.

Schumer's visit to Israel will be his second this year. It follows a whirlwind trip to Asia at the outset of the war, in which he urged China to take a stronger stance in condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel - which they ultimately did.

Schumer's trip to Israel follows visits from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It also comes ahead of next week's confirmation hearing for Jack Lew, President Joe Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to Israel.