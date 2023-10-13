Police in cities across the United States are stepping up security after a former Hamas leader called for demonstrations Friday.

In a video statement, former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal urged Muslims to “head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.”

The Hamas terrorist group launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, prompting to Tel Aviv to declare war on the terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip. As of Friday, at least 2,800 people from both sides have been killed.

“Deliver a message, through the squares in and the streets, a message of anger that we are with Palestine, that we are with Gaza, with Al Aqsa, with Jerusalem and that we are a part of this battle,” said Meshaal, who lives in Qatar.

“This is the moment for the [Arab] nation to join in the fight,” he added.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and National Security Council issued a joint statement Thursday warning Israelis abroad to “be alert, keep away from the demonstrations and protests and – if necessary – check with local security forces regarding possible protests and disturbances in the area.”

In major U.S. cities, police and elected officials said they are taking steps to protect against violence at pro-Palestinian demonstrations but have stressed they have seen no specific, credible threats.

In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday they are increasing security and law enforcement support across the city and state, where protests are expected.

According to Adams, the NYPD will surge additional resources to schools and houses of worship “to ensure that they are safe,” and will bring more NYPD patrols to specific neighborhoods.

The NYPD also posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the department has “increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites.”

In Washington, D.C., police have increased their presence at places of worship and some schools, The Washington Post reported.

Capitol Police said they planned to “enhance security” at the complex.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is closely monitoring events and is coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement partners as well as staying in close contact with Jewish and Muslim communities. Demonstrations are planned Friday and throughout the weekend in the area.

The Chicago Police Department, meanwhile, said in a statement that it “is paying special attention to synagogues and mosques so that all of our residents are safe,” WLS-TV reported. A synagogue in Skokie, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, was forced to evacuate Thursday after receiving a bomb threat, according to the station

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday the agency was working ton confirm the validity of Hamas’ call for action or demonstrations.

“We cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks here on our own soil,” Wray said.



The New York Times reported that the national security officials were on a call with about 4,000 law enforcement officials across the nation to discuss the concerns.

Elsewhere, France’s interior minister on Thursday ordered local authorities to ban all pro-Palestinian demonstrations amid a rise in antisemitic acts since Hamas attacked Israel.

And in Beijing, A 50-year-old Israeli man who works at the Israeli Embassy was stabbed Friday in front of a supermarket, Chinese police and the Israeli government said, although it was unclear if the incident was related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition, the Israeli government said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.