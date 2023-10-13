Supporters of Palestine rallied in Times Square Friday afternoon amid continued escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

The crowd gathered along Broadway in Manhattan, stretching from West 42nd Street to at least West 40th Street.

Protesters at the rally carried Palestinian flags to show their support, chanting, "Stop the occupation" and "Stop the deaths."

Some rally attendees criticized the city’s elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams.

Others said they did not want to see any more deaths in the region — and called for the violence to stop.

More than 2,800 people have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including 27 American citizens, with the death toll expected to rise.

A counterprotest of supporters of Israel was held across West 42nd Street and Broadway.

A heavy police presence was seen at both rallies, something officials said would be the case after a former Hamas leader called for a day of worldwide protests Friday.

The NYPD is using drones as a security measure, and has also set up barricades for crowd control.