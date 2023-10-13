TEXAS — The Middle East conflict could pour over into the United States. A former Hamas leader summoned Muslim communities for a “Global Day of Jihad” on Oct. 13. Khaled Meshaal has requested that they join them in the war against Israel and assemble protests around the world. Local police in the state of Texas say they currently have found no threats, but a safety plan is in place.

Ex-Hamas chief Meshaal has ordered Muslims to take their anger onto the streets as support for Palestinians. A recorded statement was sent to Reuters, in which he said, “[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.”

Law enforcement in Texas is following the conflict between Israel and Hamas to gear up their response if Meshaal’s threat turns out to be true for the Lone Star State.

The Austin Police Department says it's on “tactical alert” and has patrol units securing various locations to watch for any perceived threats. They ask the community to report suspicious activity, and stay mindful of other cultures. No discriminatory criminal act will be tolerated.

APD Statement Regarding Conflict in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/qj9B9XJr2D — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 13, 2023

For security, APD will not go into detail about its tactical operation response.

The San Antonio Police Department asks that people educate themselves on the present world events and its potential local impact. While they have indicated no credible threats, they want their community to stay on the lookout.

The same message applies to the city of Dallas, as its police force monitors for threats. They have a sharp eye on places of worship, and its officers are ready to take action if under attack.

Dallas Police Department Statement Regarding Conflict in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/tdVZti2SsH — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 12, 2023

“It is together that we will keep our city safe,” Dallas PD stated.

The Houston Police Department is watching for possible threats, and tells its community to notify them of an unusual activity as that will be of great help.

Texas police departments are working with its state and federal partners to evaluate the local ramifications of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Although there seems to be nothing to worry about right now, officers reassure Texans that they are equipped to handle threats statewide.