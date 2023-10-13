FLORIDA — After a rough couple of years, manatees could soon be back on the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week that they reviewed a petition to reclassify the West Indian Manatee as an endangered species, and found that there was enough scientific evidence to suggest that action may need to be taken.

That petition was filed by the Save The Manatee Club, along with Harvard Law School and the Center for Biological Diversity. While manatees were listed as endangered under the Endangered Species act in 1971, they were removed from the list in 2017 — a move the Save the Manatee Club thought to be premature.

Conservationists believe up-listing them back to endangered would have a lot of benefits.

“There will likely be more resources put toward protecting manatees, the staffing levels should increase, the amount of research and analysis of their population should increase as well. And so, while there are still protections for manatees when they are listed as threatened, the attention that they get and the amount of funding that they get and reporting is increased with the uplisting,” said Kim Dinkins, Senior Conservation Associate at Save the Manatee Club.

In 2021, Florida broke mortality records with 1,100 manatees dying, according to the FWC. 800 died in 2022 and 476 have died so far this year.

From here, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they will conduct an in-depth status review and a 12-month study to determine if manatees should really be reclassified as endangered.