HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Furniture Market is a huge economic driver. Organizers say its brings in over $6 billion to the state. It happens twice a year, spring and fall, and this season the growing trend is vintage antiques.

Steph Schofield is the owner of 214 Modern Vintage, a multi-dealer venue that brings a newness and uniqueness to High Point.

“Ten years of vintage, and antique only, in High Point. High Point, got a really burgeoning, antique, vintage scene. So we're happy to be a part of it, not the first. And we won't be the last to set up shop here,” Schofield said.

214 Modern Vintage is only open twice a year, and it’s for the annual High Point Furniture Market. It opens Wednesday before the market and closes the end of market.

“The first day is always the big rush. Day is when everything's fresh. All the new stuff's on the floor and everybody comes early to get the best that they can get. When we have a lot of merchandise in this shop, so you can't get to the bottom of it. But this is always the big day, opening day. And it's our 10th anniversary today,” Schofield said.

Schofield sources antiques pieces from furniture to knick knacks that can be placed throughout a home or an office.

“We have a lot of vintage art here, and you can't replicate it. So, it's one of a kind, and it gets people excited, and it lets them express themselves and their interiors,” Schofield said.

And she says there is a lot of desire for antiques and vintage right now, as it’s becomes a popular trend.

“People are looking for it more than ever, were on the Internet. Instagram has changed everything. A lot of people are out there sourcing for themselves since the pandemic. Like that kind of became a little bit of a hobby for people too. So yeah, so it is hard. It is harder to find,” Schofield said.

And for Schofield, she loves seeing how the things she’s found end up in a new home.

“That's my favorite part of it. And then seeing where the things that we bought end up and the interiors they end up in and what that ends up completely changing the look of something. So yeah, I think I look at it from that design angle,” Schofield said.

