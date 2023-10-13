COLUMBUS — Millions of acres of farmland throughout the United States are owned by foreign entities according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

"It's an interesting question or conundrum," Spectrum News 1 agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "When it comes to farmland specifically, it gets to be a really visceral conversation because farmland is the one thing they ain't making any more of."

Foreign entities own about 40 million acres of farmland, accounting for 1.8% of all land in the United States.

"I think it's a little misleading to say the nations. It's easy for us to think about it in those terms, so we can understand where this ownership is concentrated, but it could be individual investors. It could be companies...It could be institutional investors, you know, large sovereign wealth funds or pension funds that are investing in that as an asset, as an investment. [It's] not necessarily the nation per se coming in and doing the purchasing," Vance said.

Foreigners from Canada own the most U.S. farmland of any other outside group.

"In Ohio specifically, we have the largest investors being Canada and Germany. Those are the two largest individual countries where foreign investment in Ohio farmland comes from, so that was kind of interesting. I think a lot of us would have assumed China might have been further up there, but they don't register as one of the top five or six countries that are invested in U.S. agricultural land," Vance said.

Roughly 2.5% of all privately-held Ohio farmland is owned by foreign entities. That land is both forest land and cropland.