Protesters from both sides of the Israel-Hamas war have been taking to the streets of New York City this week, and a number of pro-Palestinian rallies have been planned across the city Thursday, including one currently happening outside Brooklyn College, where demonstrators gathered to chant and sing in favor of the Palestinians in the Middle East.

The rally was initially organized to be held on campus, but was moved to a public space on Bedford Avenue near Campus Road, which Brooklyn College does not control.

A spokesperson for Brooklyn College said students are acting on their own, stating, "we want to be clear that we don't condone the activities of any internal organizations that are sponsoring rallies to celebrate or support Hamas is cowardly actions. Such efforts do not in any way represent the university and its campuses."

Protesters that have been vocal about supporting Palestinians have loved ones in the region who are being directly affected by the violence.

Historically, conflicts between Israel and Palestinians have often had deadly consequences, but last weekend's attack on Israel is something Israelis have not experienced in decades.

The death toll and numbers of casualties among Palestinians following Israel's retaliation against Hamas, particularly in Gaza, is also causing a humanitarian crisis.

United Nations Undersecretary General Martin Griffiths tweeted a statement calling the unfolding violence "bone chilling."

The scale and speed of what’s unfolding in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel is bone-chilling.



The whole region is at a tipping point.

The violence must stop.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/3aZ0aEmpZO — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) October 10, 2023

U.N. agencies and aid organizations have been working around the clock since the crisis began. Many of them are also calling for a cease fire so that humanitarian aid can reach victims.





