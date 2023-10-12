Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed a new superseding indictment accusing New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez of acting as a foreign agent.

The new indictment adds to the legal troubles against the New Jersey Democrat, who was accused of taking bribes of gold bars and cash in exchange for doing favors from three businessmen and advancing the interests of the government of Egypt.

Menendez was charged last month with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. He has pleaded not guilty, denying any wrongdoing and rebuffing calls to resign from within his own party.

