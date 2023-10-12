ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Members of the Jewish and Israel community as well as Palestinians are feeling the impacts of what is happening in the Middle East.

Each and every Wednesday Rabbi Mendy Bronstein from the Chabad of Altamonte Springs hosts a torah and tea get together.

This week's gathering began somberly different than its usual high-spirited nature, as Rabbi Brostein spoke about a friend in Israel that is missing.

His wife’s family in Israel, however, is all accounted for.

“When I talk to them, it's hard to ask 'how are they doing?',” Bronstein said.

Across Florida, there has been an increase in law enforcement outside synagogues, Chabads, and temples.

“(A) state trooper has been here since Saturday, and they have committed to be here for the next little while,” Bronstein said. “We are grateful for that protection, but it is the reality that we live in now."

In recent months, there have been antisemitic incidents, and arrests, across Florida. Whether it be from Neo-Nazi groups or displays of antisemitism being left in peoples yards or on sides of buildings.

However, Palestinians in Central Florida say what is happening overseas has nothing to do with antisemitism.

“This is 75 years of an illegal occupation on the Palestinian people that is being used and funded by our resource tax paying dollars,” said Rasha Mubarak of the Florida Palestine Network. “There is a simple solution and it is to end a 75-year occupation of the Palestinian people, 16-year siege of Gaza.”

As safety remains top of mind for members of both communities – Rasha Mubarak says she has spoken to Sheriff John Mina in Orange County about adding protection for their places of worship.

Maram Aldada, who is from Palestine and still has family there, faces some of the same tough questions as lsrael targets Hamas territory in Gaza.

“We are consistently communicating on WhatsApp,” said Aldada, who has lived in Central Florida for more than a dozen years. “Whenever we send a message and half an hour passes by and they don’t read it, we start freaking out.”

Locally, Aldada says what’s happening overseas is having him being cast unfairly in Central Florida.

“Most of my friends have been good but a a lot — some of my friends have turned on us,” Aldada struggles to say. “People I work with, neighbors, they just know you are Palestinian.”