TAMPA, Fla. — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we also want to celebrate Hispanic entrepreneurs and their contributions. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration nearly one in four new businesses are Hispanic owned.

One of those owners is Amalia Bracho Bosch.

Using bright colors to paint brings out the best in her. "It lends me the opportunity to go back to my ancestors and go back to my life when I was in Venezuela,” she said.

She’s always been surrounded by color. It’s part of her culture.

She says, “It’s also a way to recognize that we have so much capacity to create new things.”

Art isn’t just a hobby for her. She said it’s a gift passed down from her parents.

Her father was a well-known artist in Venezuela, and her mother was a writer.

“In the back of my mind, I want that legacy in me to be able to share with everyone with the world," she said.

That desire to keep her parents memory alive is what inspired her to start her own clothing line, Bracho Bosch.

She takes her father’s paintings and transfers them onto clothing, which is made in Colombia.

Aside from showcasing her apparel in several fashion shows, she’s also worked to get her merchandise into two boutiques. One of those boutiques is Urban Native The Collective in Tampa.

“The Bracho Bosch ladies love it and they wear it with a passion with the idea that we create memories," she said.

While it’s a dream come true to see her creations on display, she does limit production to preserve the exclusivity of each item. That does present challenges.

“We are not taken serious because it is not something that is made out of a production of a hundred and thousands of them,” she said.

Business industry studies show that many Hispanics face problems like limited access to funding, high cost of supplies and sometimes language barriers.

Bosch says it’s been hard to overcome those obstacles, but she’s committed to using her parents’ art to keep her connected to her heritage.

“There’s nothing like being an immigrant and being able to come back to your roots and your culture to see what you had back then that is so special, and also to make sure you have heritage that you want other to know about,” Bosch mentioned.

Much like the thread that brings the fabric together, she hopes her clothing connects her customers to the Venezuelan culture.

Her clothing line will be featured in a fashion show next fall in Miami.