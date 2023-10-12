TAMPA — To keep up with her busy schedule and each task, fashion designer Lady Natasha Fines writes it all down.

Her work has led to the launch of her female clothing brand. Her adaptive clothing includes a combination of bright colors and comfortable fabrics.

The line was first inspired by her aunt’s battle with Stage 4 cancer.

“Once she got diagnosed with cancer, we noticed she wouldn’t get dressed the way she would — fashion forward,” said Fines.

Her line includes elements like zippers, velcro and magnet fasteners to make getting dressed easier.

“We don’t really see that much accessible adaptive clothing out there in the market, because the cost is extremely high to create pieces like this and it’s also very hard,” she said. “It’s a lot of research that you have to do.

“Everyone has different needs, and so with each piece, a lot of thought went into it and a lot of research,” she added.

She said a lot of it is trial and error.

“Especially in the fashion industry, so many books and information, and there’s nothing in here that explains this is how you design accessible features and adaptive clothing line,” Fines said.

When it comes to mannequins that represent the differently abled community, she says that is also lacking and she creates her own.

“Can’t really shop for a mannequin that’s a one-arm amputee or a mannequin with two prosthetic legs,” she explained.

Her models also represented the community she wants to serve, including Caitlin Cooks.

“Definitely had to adapt to a lot of things, but it would be nice to not have to adapt,” said Cooks, who was born without the lower half of her right arm. “It would be nice to have clothing like Natasha’s (Lady Fines) that already has, you know, the velcro, the magnet, zippers, because I struggle with, like, if I have to wear a long sleeve after roll it up or even get it, go to a seamstress and get it done.”

With the help of her models, Lady hopes to break a barrier in fashion.

“This is my first time on the runway,” Cooks added.

Fines said there is a first for everything, including a rarely touched industry.

“If it is touched, it’s very medical based,” she said. “You see the clothes there, just very neutral clothing, colors, fabric colors, and they’re not like everyday ready-to-wear pieces. I add psychology into how I design pieces. I think of how would the girls feel when they have these pieces on.”

She wants to inspire other designers to take the leap and be creative when it comes to inclusive fashion.

Fines also founded the Rebels with a Cause Foundation that advocates for under-represented models and individuals with disabilities who feel unseen and left out of mainstream fashion brands.