CLEVELAND — Jami Wallace said she still hasn’t moved back to her home in East Palestine, where a train derailed in February, causing officials to vent and burn toxic chemicals into the air.

At the top of her to-do list is to try and stop the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway, which is owned by the city. Norfolk Southern is the potential buyer, the same rail company responsible for the derailment in East Palestine.

“Someone had reached out to me from Cincinnati and told me what was going on there," Wallace said. "So it was of utmost importance to let the people there know what we’re going through."



The rail line has been publicly owned since its inception in 1880. It stretches all the way down to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Norfolk Southern has been leasing the line and has agreed to buy it for $1.6 billion. Voters will have the final say, since the measure is on the ballot as Issue 22. Wallace helped pen an open letter to voters, urging them to shoot down the measure.



“I just think it would be foolish of the people to give up the control, to regulate the railroads," Wallace said. "Obviously Norfolk Southern has issues with safety.”



Wallace has partnered with the Derail the Sale organization to urge voters to reject selling the line to the company. Werner Lange is a member of the organization, and he said the optics of the sale are very telling.



“It’s a clear example of the lack of morality and the lack of social ethics," Lange said. "It shows that they clearly value their own bottom line and maximizing profit.”



When reached for comment, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson told Spectrum News 1 that the purchase had been in the works before the derailment in East Palestine, and they pointed to the $96 million and counting that they’ve pledged to East Palestine since the derailment.

The spokesperson also said all Cincinnati City Council candidates support the sale.



“Make sure that you know what the risk is associated with taking that money," Wallace said.



A spokesperson for The Federal Railroad Administration said they don’t keep track of how many rail lines are still publicly owned in the United States but did say most lines are privately owned.

If the sale goes through, the money will be placed in a special fund, and the city could get payments of at least $26 million a year from the fund. City officials plan to use the money for infrastructure projects. Wallace said voters have to decide if that windfall is worth it.



“What’s the price tag that you put on the number of children that will end up with cancer early if one of those trains full of chemicals derails like it derailed in East Palestine?” Wallace said.



Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has backed the sale, saying that voting it down could lead to what he calls a "slow death" of the city.



