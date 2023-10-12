Appearing Thursday in Tel Aviv with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed the United States’ unwavering support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

“The message that I bring to Israel is this: You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself,” Blinken said. “But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side.”

"That's the message that President [Joe] Biden delivered to the prime minister from the moment this crisis began," he said. "It's the message that I and my other colleagues in the government have delivered to our Israeli counterparts on a daily, even an hourly basis. It's the message that I bring with me to our discussions today, and it's what I'll affirm when I meet with the members of Israel's newly formed national emergency government. We welcome the government's creation and the unity and resolve that it reflects across Israel's society."

He said he came to Israel not just as the United States' top diplomat, "but also as a Jew. My grandfather fled pogroms in Russia. My stepfather survived concentration camps: Auschwitz, Dachau, Majdanek. I understand harrowing echoes that Hamas massacres carry for Israeli Jews"

"As Israel's security needs evolve, we will work with Congress to make sure they are met," Blinken said.

The secretary of state also confirmed that the number of American citizens killed in the war has risen to 25. U.S. officials said Wednesday that at least 17 Americans are unaccounted for.

“We join families in Israel, in the United States, around the world in mourning their immeasurable loss,” Blinken said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

The war has claimed at least 2,500 lives on both sides, a number that is expected to rise.

Netanyahu thanked Blinken, President Joe Biden and the United States for their backing.

“This is a time — a particular time, a special time — that we must stand tall, proud and united against evil,” Netanyahu said. “Tony, you're taking that stand. America is taking that stand. Thank you for being here today. Thank you, America, for standing with Israel today, tomorrow and always.”

"Hamas is ISIS," the Israeli leader said. "And just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated. They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leaders should meet them. No country should harbor them, and those that do should be sanctioned."

Blinken also said the U.S. knows Hamas “doesn’t represent the Palestinian people.”

“We know Hamas didn't commit its heinous acts with the interests of Palestinian people in mind,” he said. “We know Hamas does not stand for the future that Palestinians want for themselves and for their children. Hamas has only one agenda: to destroy Israel and to murder Jews.”

"This is a moment for moral clarity," he said. "Everyone must condemn Hamas."

But, Blinken said, while Israel has the right to defend itself, he stressed that the country must take "every possible precaution ... to avoid hitting civilians."

He also warned Israel’s adversaries against taking advantage of the war with Hamas by attacking the country.

“Don’t,” he stressed. “The United States has Israel's back.”

Blinken is set to deliver another press conference on Thursday. He also visited a donation center in Tel Aviv for victims of the attack.

"We are inspired by the solidarity of the Israeli people," Blinken wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "America will always be by Israel's side."