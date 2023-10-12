TAMPA, Fla. — Multi Grammy Award-winning artists Billy Joel and Sting will be headed to Tampa for a one-night-only performance at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The musicians will each perform their most beloved songs on the same stage for the first time ever in their careers.

Throughout his career, Joel has had a total of 33 Top 40 hits, all of which Joel has written himself, beginning with his 1973 autobiographical "Piano Man." The singer-songwriter-composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the fourth-best-selling solo artist with more than 160 million records sold worldwide. His 1985 compilation album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2, is one of the best-selling albums in the United States.

The hits have continued for almost five decades, with three of Joel’s Top 40 songs — "It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me," "Tell Her About It," and "We Didn’t Start The Fire" — peaking at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Joel has received 23 Grammy nominations — winning six —since he signed his first recording contract in 1972.

More of Joel's top songs include "Uptown Girl," "Just The Way You Are," "The Longest Time" and "Vienna." He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

Sting, a composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, was originally a part of the band, The Police. The band released five studio albums, earned six Grammy Awards and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

As a solo artist, Sting has received an additional 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

Sting’s is also noted for his support for many human rights organizations. Together with his wife, he founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there. They've held several benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for endangered resources.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit Citi Entertainment's website.

Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. Verizon customers will be notified through e-mail.