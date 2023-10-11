ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida students are slated to hold a vigil for Israel on Wednesday evening. The vigil is just one of many gatherings hosted in Central Florida following the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

What You Need To Know Over the weekend a series of surprise attacks from the militant group Hamas on Israel took the lives of hundreds on both sides



In light of the attacks, UCF students are hosting a campus vigil at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Reflecting Pond



This is just one of many events local to Central Florida in reaction to the war

UCF Hillel, an on-campus Jewish student organization, will host the event in coordination with several other local groups. The vigil, which organizers say is for the people of Israel and the innocent, is at 7 p.m.

The event follows several other local vigils and prayer gatherings in the area. On Tuesday night, Chabad of Orlando hosted a few dozen people for their own vigil.

“There are many people in the community that feel that they want to do something, they wanted to join together, pray together,” said Rabbi Yosef Konikov of Chabad of South Orlando. “Some of the people here tonight have friends and family in Israel and they feel connected.”

As for the vigil at UCF, it will take place at the Reflecting Pond which is located outside the John C. Hitt Library.