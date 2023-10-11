MADISON, Wis. — Voting will soon be underway for the top four products in the eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the four products moving on in the contest. The four Wisconsin-made products each won two head-to-head matchups in a bracket style tournament, Manufacturing Madness.

The finalists include:

  • Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers (Plexus Corp. — Neenah, Wis.)
  • Applewood Smoked Bacon (Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats — Wittenberg, Wis.)
  • Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro (AriensCo. — Brillion, Wis.)
  • American Heritage Tobacco Safety Toe Work Boot (Thorogood — Merrill, Wis.)

This year, over 100 products were nominated for the competition.

Voting in the final round will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday through noon on Oct. 19. The winner will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison, Wis., that same day.

