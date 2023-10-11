Pono Life Maui received the green light from the state Department of Health to open its fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary.
DOH issued a formal notice to proceed after the facility passed its final on-site inspection. The new retail site, located at 95 E Lipoa Street in Kihei, wasted no time, beginning sales on Tuesday.
“Maui Pono Life Science’s new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients on Maui,” said Liam Gimon, Dispensary Licensing Section supervisor.
The new facility is Maui’s seventh retail dispensary and the 24th retail dispensary for the state. As of September 30, 2023, a total of 32,693 in-state patients and 2,817 caregivers were registered statewide, including 5,606 patients and 521 caregivers on Maui.
According to DOH, the primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hawaii’s other licensed retail centers include:
Big Island Grown locations at:
- 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo6
- 4-1040 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 74-5617 Pāwai Place, in Kailua-Kona
Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
- 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona
- 64-1035 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, 96720
Green Aloha located at:
- 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapaa
- 5827 Poipu Road in Koloa
Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
- 44 Paa St. in Kahului
- 7 Aewa Pl, #3 in Makawao
Pono Life Sciences locations at:
- 415 Dairy Road in Kahului
- 115 N. Market St. in Wailuku
- 149 Hana Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pala
Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
- 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu
- 2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikiki
- 3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu
- 92-1048 Olani St, Unit 1-110in Kapolei
Cure Oahu locations at:
- 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu
- 4850 Kapolei Pkwy, Bldg. #501 in Kapolei
Noa Botanicals locations at:
- 308 Young St. in Honolulu
- 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe
- 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in Aiea
Under state law, registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces during a 30-consecutive day period. Medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public when transported from the dispensary to the registered patient’s home.
All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property, such as military installations and national parks.