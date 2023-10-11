Pono Life Maui received the green light from the state Department of Health to open its fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary.

What You Need To Know DOH issued a formal notice to proceed after the facility passed its final on-site inspection



The new facility is Maui’s seventh retail dispensary and the 24th retail dispensary for the state



As of September 30, 2023, a total of 32,693 in-state patients and 2,817 caregivers were registered statewide, including 5,606 patients and 521 caregivers on Maui



According to DOH, the primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain

DOH issued a formal notice to proceed after the facility passed its final on-site inspection. The new retail site, located at 95 E Lipoa Street in Kihei, wasted no time, beginning sales on Tuesday.

“Maui Pono Life Science’s new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients on Maui,” said Liam Gimon, Dispensary Licensing Section supervisor.

The new facility is Maui’s seventh retail dispensary and the 24th retail dispensary for the state. As of September 30, 2023, a total of 32,693 in-state patients and 2,817 caregivers were registered statewide, including 5,606 patients and 521 caregivers on Maui.

According to DOH, the primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hawaii’s other licensed retail centers include:

Hawaii Island

Big Island Grown locations at:

750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo6

4-1040 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela

74-5617 Pāwai Place, in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at:

73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona

64-1035 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela

578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, 96720

Kauai

Green Aloha located at:

4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapaa

5827 Poipu Road in Koloa

Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at:

44 Paa St. in Kahului

7 Aewa Pl, #3 in Makawao

Pono Life Sciences locations at:

415 Dairy Road in Kahului

115 N. Market St. in Wailuku

149 Hana Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pala

Oahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:

1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu

2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikiki

3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu

92-1048 Olani St, Unit 1-110in Kapolei

Cure Oahu locations at:

727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu

4850 Kapolei Pkwy, Bldg. #501 in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at:

308 Young St. in Honolulu

46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe

98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in Aiea

Under state law, registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces during a 30-consecutive day period. Medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public when transported from the dispensary to the registered patient’s home.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property, such as military installations and national parks.