LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the sun began to set over the Trager Family Jewish Community Center, hundreds of people from all religions and backgrounds gathered for one purpose — show solidity with Israel.

What You Need To Know The Israel-Hamas War enters its fifth day Wednesday



In Louisville, hundreds gathered to show solidarity with Israel



Jewish and area leaders spoke, prayed and condemned the actions of Hamas



The death toll in the war is now over 1,000

On Tuesday, the city’s Jewish community hosted an event where religious and local leaders had the chance to speak, pray, and mourn.

“Together, we are angry. We’re sad. We’re shocked. And yet we hope,” Sarah Klein Wagner, president of the Jewish Federation of Louisville, said.

Since Saturday, fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists has left over a thousand dead. Hamas has also taken dozens of hostages.

“Children held captive, Holocaust survivors taken hostage to Gaza,” Wagner said. “Together, we mourn. We will cry. We will pray, and we will remember. But we will not be silent.”

One of those in attendance was Chester Mispach, who is Catholic.

“I’m here to support humanity in a time of great concern and sorrow,” Mispach said. “Spreading kindness and hope and prayers for a better future feels better than doing nothing.”

Several prayers were spoken aloud in both Hebrew and English, including one for those who’ve been taken hostage.

Matt Golden with the Jewish Community Relations Council offered this call to action. “Three things,” Golden listed. “Come together, do something by giving your time or treasure and unequivocally tell that story.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville, following a condemnation of terrorism, announced the Big Four Bridge would be lit up in white and blue to show solidarity with Israel.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., ordered flags to be lowered to half staff through the end of the week.