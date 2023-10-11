CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County has already taken the first steps for their new jail project by purchasing 72 acres of land along Transportation Boulevard in Garfield Heights, but that's not deterring opponents since the building hasn’t been financed yet.

What You Need To Know The vote on a funding source for the new Cuyahoga County Jail stayed in committee and wasn't on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting



The new jail has a $750 million price tag, and the propsed way to pay for it would be by extending the county's sales and use tax



The county has purchased the land for the jail but hasn't financed the facility yet

“I and many of my neighbors will keep showing up here as we’ve done before and as I'm doing tonight, because I want council members to be continually reminded that young members of the tax base like me want to change the carceral status quo," Elisabeth Plumlee-Watson, a Cleveland Heights resident who spoke at the meeting during the public comment period.

That funding source was moved to committee two weeks ago. County Executive Chris Ronayne proposed extending the county’s sales and use tax to pay for the $750 million project. That wasn’t on the agenda Tuesday night, but it was brought up during the public comment period.



“I refuse to be taxed for the next 40 years to pay for a jail," said LaTonya Goldsby, president of Black Lives Matter Cleveland.

This comes just days after an inmate died in the Cuyahoga County Jail, the third this year. The county is investigating the incident. Ronayne said this incident makes the new jail project more urgent.



“I think when we reflect on any travesty in the jail, we think about if we’ve got a different space, how it will be better," Ronayne said.

County Council President Pernel Jones can decide whether the funding source for the new jail goes on the agenda.



“Well, as I said at the last meeting, I'm not confident that there was consensus yet in support of the item," Jones said.

Ronayne believes the vote on the funding source should be held by the council. Councilmember Jack Schron sees it differently.



“The sooner the better to get it, and I believe it should be on the ballot," Schron sad.



If the tax extensions are voted out of committee, they’ll need to be read three times by the council before there can be a final vote, which could take up to six weeks.