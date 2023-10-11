WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Local leaders continue their efforts to divvy up money from a block grant aimed at meeting the unmet needs following Hurricane Ian.

The third public input meeting will be held Wednesday evening to help determine the spending of more than $200 million.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at Tildenville Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

The county is inviting residents to attend meetings which will be held throughout all six districts. The meetings are so that Orange County leaders can get an idea of the areas still in need of recovery. Only communities and people in low to moderate income areas will be qualified for the funding from the block grant; which will include repairs that weren’t covered even after FEMA and other funding was released.

Orange County Housing and Community Development Manager Mitchell Glasser said in addition to this block grant, there are other resources that can be utilized for relief right now.

“One of the things that we’re going to be informing the public about is some hurricane assistance funding we received from the state of Florida recently, and so we can use those funds now," Glasser shared in late September, just before the first public input meeting.

Glasser said the hope is that the funding not only helps to finally repair things that were damaged or even completely destroyed but to also make Orange County homes and communities even stronger.

“Not only will we be able to address a lot of homes that have not been able to get repaired, but we’re trying to also make those homes more resilient to withstand future storms," he said.

The public input process will continue through the end of October, with a draft plan to distribute the money set for pubic review next month. Following the public review, the draft plan will have to be sent for review to HUD by early next year.

A full list of meeting dates and locations can be found on the Orange County website under the long-term recovery tab. Wednesday’s meeting will be held at Tildenville Elementary School at 1221 Brick Rd., Winter Garden, at 6:30 p.m.